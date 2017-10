KARACHI: A man was shot and injured by robbers in Korangi area of the metropolis early on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, two robbers riding a motorbike tried to loot Noor Alam, 27, in Korangi’s Awami Colony. However, the victim showed resistance to the assailants at which they shot and injured him.

The robbers took a mobile phone from the victim after which they fled.

The injured was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment. His condition was stated to be serious.