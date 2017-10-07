Local PTI leader gunned down in Bannu

BANNU: A local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was gunned down in Bannu here on Saturday.

As per detail, PTI leader Malik Hokumat Khan was returning home after attending Tableeghi congregation when he was targeted.

Unknown assailants who were waiting for him opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot after the incident. The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police cordoned off the area and started a search for the assailants.