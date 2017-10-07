LHC admits petition on live telecast of cases against Sharifs

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) pleading the court to telecast the proceeding of the cases against the Sharif family.

One human rights activist filed a petition in the LHC while taking a plea that in the United States (US) and Europe, the proceedings of cases against elected members are aired live on television; therefore, in Pakistan, the court proceedings against elected members of the assemblies should also be broadcast live.

The petitioner also prayed the court to issue orders for telecasting live court proceedings of the Model Town incident and cases against the Sharif family.

The court admitted the plea and the hearing will take place on Monday.