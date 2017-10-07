Korangi DMC initiates drive to remove encroachments

KARACHI: The Korangi District Municipal Corporation (DMC) has initiated a drive to remove encroachments and illegal constructions on roads and streets to ensure smooth flow of traffic and sanitation.

In this regard, Korangi DMC Vice Chairman Syed Ahmer Ali along with the Chairmen of Union Committees and DMC officials visited different parts of the district and inspected the operation, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The vice chairman directed the officials for immediate removal of illegal constructions and encroachments. He also said that the provision of healthy atmosphere to the public was the top priority and in this regard, any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.