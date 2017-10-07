Indian actor Amir Khan meets Turkish President Erdogan

Indian superstar Amir Khan on Friday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where the Bollywood star is promoting his upcoming movie “Secret Super Star”.

The versatile actor was received by Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

President Erdoğan Receives Actor @aamir_khan at the Presidential Complex. pic.twitter.com/0u3DGkY5rW — Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) October 6, 2017

When asked about the film—which will be released on October 20 in India and the US—Khan said, “The movie is actually a story about all of you. Regardless of gender differences, you all have dreams, and that’s why this story is for all boys and girls.”

He also sang a song from his movie “Dangal” during the meeting.

Referring to his visit to the Anıtkabir mausoleum dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Khan stated: “We have so much to learn from [Atatürk]. I will not forget this moment until the end of my life.”

The Bollywood superstar is all set to play Shakti Kumaarr, a music director with a largely flawed personality.

“He flirts with girls,” Khan said. “Shakti Kumaarr has all the bad qualities you can imagine in a man.”

The versatile actor has not shied from taking on different roles.

“Shakti Kumaarr is a music director who is going through a rough time,” said Khan’s wife and co-producer Kiran Rao. “Such characters are barely written for any actor.”