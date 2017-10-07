IHC seeks response from Khawaja Asif in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: A response was sought from Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif by the Islamabad High Court on Thursday in relation to a plea demanding his disqualification on the basis of possessing an Iqama (foreign work permit).

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Amir Farooq, includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Usman Dar seeking Khawaja Asif’s dismissal from the post on the pretext of Iqama.

During the hearing, the high court issued a written order in relation to the plea, almost two weeks after it constituted a larger bench to hear the petition.

The order is of three pages and summons a response from the foreign minister.

The petitioner seeks quo warranto (power of the high court to enquire about the legal position of any public servant on the complaint of any citizen) proceedings against Asif.

Earlier, responding to the allegations, Asif had said that the salary he received through the Iqama had been declared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Bureau of Revenue for the last 27 years.

However, Dar, who lost the 2013 General Elections to Asif in the NA-110 constituency, had claimed that Asif did not declare his Iqama [contract] and employment with the company in the nomination papers he filed with the ECP.