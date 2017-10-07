I may not be completely out of depression: Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone at the Indian Economic Summit once again spoke about her depression and told the world that she may not be completely out of this mental illness, reports India.com.

As quoted by several news reports, Deepika Padukone apparently told that she is always living under a constant fear that her depression might relapse someday. And to live in such a fear is not easy. At the India Economic Summit in Delhi, Deepika Padukone talked about everything regarding mental illness that also included the stigma that exists in people’s minds.

Deepika had earlier spoken about her battling with depression. She had also broken down while talking about. People across appreciated her for her courage to come out openly about this. Deepika mentioned that it is important to include mental health education in schools and not just focus on physical education.

This way any stigma associated to it will be erased. She also pointed out at how workplaces should recognize depression and help them deal with it. Since a star like Deepika Padukone came out in the open about her depression without fearing any repercussions career-wise, it is only fair that we bring your attention to this mental illness. So if you have a friend or colleague who you think may be suffering from depression, reach out to them, talk to them and tell them it is okay.