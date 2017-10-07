Government determined to revive sports, films, music: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the government was making strenuous efforts for revival of sports, films, music and heritage by building sports infrastructure and academies.

Speaking as a chief guest at a conference of International Sports Press Association, she said that peace was revived in the country through collective efforts of the nation that had produced congenial atmosphere for the revival of international sports activities in Pakistan.

She reiterated that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was carrying forward the baton to ensure uninterrupted revival and promotion of films, music, heritage and sports with a theme “I feel proud to be a citizen of Pakistan”.

The minister said that Pakistan overcame terrorism with the efforts of the federal and provincial government by implementing the Internal Security Policy and the National Action Plan in line with the vision of the former prime minister.

She said that though peace had returned to Pakistan; still a lot of work is needed to be done. Marriyum pointed out that the provincial government were also investing heavily in the sports infrastructure and developing new playgrounds.

She said that the arrival of sportsmen and guests from other countries was very encouraging for every Pakistani and it indicated the fact that the world acknowledged Pakistan as a peaceful country. She thanked all the foreign sportsmen who had visited Pakistan during the last four years and helped in the revival of sports activities in the country.

The minister also underscored the need for engaging communities in the task of promotion of sports and fighting intolerance.

Marriyum praising the role of media in cultivating interests of people in sports and said that the holding of sports journalists’ conference in Islamabad was yet another great day for every Pakistani as 70 sports journalists and delegates from 30 countries took part in it. She conferred lifetime achievement awards on renowned commentators Chishti Mujahid, Muhammad Idrees, Tariq Raheem for their services.