Four Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Karachi encounter

KARACHI: Police gunned down four alleged terrorists affiliated with the banned ‘Al-Qaeda in the Sub-continent (AQIS) outfit on Northern Bypass.

Malir SSP Rao Anwar said that the terrorists were killed in an encounter with a police party. He added that the police conducted a raid in the Northern Bypass area on the tip-off of intelligence agencies about the presence of the terrorists.

He said that the terrorists opened fire on the police after seeing them, which resulted in all four terrorists being killed in the retaliatory firing of the police. He also added that one of the slain terrorists named Saeed Loha was the local ‘ameer’ of the banned outfit.

The SSP also said that the accused were involved in the killing of police in Korangi area, and in an attack on Rangers.

One of the slain terrorists was identified as Ibrahim, Anwar said, adding that the terrorist was identified through his national identity card he was carrying in his pocket.