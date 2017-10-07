‘Fast and Furious 9’ release postponed

LOS ANGELES: The ninth edition of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise was all scheduled to hit cinemas in 2019.

However, FnF fans will now have to wait for the movie till April 2020, according to Indian Express report.

The reason behind the delay is uncertain.

This created an outburst from co-star Tyrese Gibson who did not receive the news well and lashed out at Dwayne Johnson and co-producer Hiram Garcia.

To compensate for the gap, Universal Pictures stated that it will release the movie’s first, non-numbered feature starring characters Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), as per CTV News.