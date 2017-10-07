Families of slain, jailed IS operatives getting monetary support in Peshawar: report

Citing a report available with it, a local media outlet reported Friday that Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants in Peshawar have been receiving monetary assistance from Afghan traders as well as various religious factions operating in the city.

The outlet reports that the families of these militants – some of whom killed in military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or put in jail – have sources of financial support within Peshawar and from across the border. Besides, some of the donations are used to procure arms from local factories.

The report reveals a startling level of IS influence in the city, whereby, the organisation is not only able to establish a media cell, but also distribute cash grants and sacrificial meat among families of the commanders and militants on Eidul Azha.

The outlet quoted sources as saying that an ISIS base camp was raided in Chamkani, Peshawar, resulting in several terrorists being killed and others nabbed; a list of sources of funds was also recovered.

The sources further said that a network of militants presenting themselves as traders was disrupted through intelligence-based operation, adding that presently, there are groups raising funds in Mardan and Charsadda, which are closed to being dismantled as well.