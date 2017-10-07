CTD to hunt down Karachi’s ‘Jack the Ripper’

KARACHI: Police on Saturday handed over the task of finding and apprehending the man behind the ongoing knife attacks in Karachi to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The suspect, who has attacked and injured 15 women in the past two weeks, still remains at large, in spite of being caught on CCTV cameras several times. The locus of his activities has mainly been the Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas of the city.

The police have now handed over the case to CTD who have assigned a special case team to apprehend the suspect.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah claimed on Friday that the suspect had been identified as being the same person who was behind the similar Chichawatni knife attacks over three years ago.

The police have claimed that they have taken measures to apprehend the suspect, including geofencing and questioning already detained suspects. Investigations are underway with 15 suspects arrested in multiple raids across the city, but so far no useful information has been discovered from them, as reported by the local news media.

On Friday, a woman called the police to report a suspicious-looking man but he was found to be innocent. Another suspect was arrested from a mobile market near Johar Mor.

Fear is rampant among the citizens and there are speculations as to whether the attacks are carried out by an individual or a group.

In an attempt to safeguard people in the precincts of Karachi University, the administration banned motorcyclists from wearing helmets while riding.

The assailant has been observed to attack his victims with a sharp object, using his left hand, wearing a helmet and riding a red motorcycle.