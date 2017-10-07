Court approves one-day exemption of model Ayyan Ali

The Customs Court while approving one-day exemption plea of model Ayyan Ali in currency smuggling case adjourned the hearing till November 15.

Special Judge Central Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani took up Ayyan Ali’s currency smuggling case for hearing on Saturday. Ayyah Ali could not appear in the court being out of the country.

During the course of hearing, Ayyan Ali’s counsel prayed the court for granting one-day exemption to his client and the court accepted the plea. The court while maintaining bailable arrest warrants of the accused Ayyan Ali ordered her to appear on next hearing at any cost.