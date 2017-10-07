Bilawal says PPP will celebrate golden jubilee with ‘jiyala fervour’

JAMSHORO: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that golden jubilee of PPP foundation day will be celebrated with enthusiasm and ‘jiyala fervour’ on November 30.

Chairing a meeting at Bilawal House on Friday, the PPP chief said that the party zealots will reiterate their commitment, conviction and allegiance to the party and its ideology for a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan.

He said that PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had established the party 50 years ago to serve the people of the country without any discrimination.

Those who attended the meeting included Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Sherry Rehman and PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi.