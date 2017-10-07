Bilawal calls for education for everyone

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he wants every kid, whether a boy or a girl, to be enrolled for education in Sindh and rest of the country.

“Education is the only weapon to defeat evils spread by ignorance and illiteracy and for grooming a harmonious society,” Bilawal said while presiding over a meeting about efforts being made by Sindh government for improving education and literacy in the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar, Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) Managing Director Naheed S Durrani and others.

A team led by the CM briefed the Bilawal about the steps and actions taken by the provincial government in education sector and improvement in enrolment of out-of-school children.

The PPP chairman said that education has always been a key priority in the party manifesto and urged the provincial government to play a more proactive role in achieving the goals. He also said that though the Sindh government has reopened thousands of closed schools, he wants this problem to be completely eradicated.

He also pointed out that the World Bank had appreciated the smart solutions adopted by the Sindh government to improve education.