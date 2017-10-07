At least 14 killed, 25 injured in Mastung bus-van collision

MASTUNG: At least 14 people were killed and 25 others injured in a coach-van collision in Dasht area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a speeding university bus collided with a van which was coming from the opposite direction on Bolan Road in Dasht area. As a result, 14 people were killed on the spot, while 25 others sustained injuries.

The rescue teams and locals reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital in Quetta for autopsies and treatment.

The condition of many injured was stated to be serious.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the administration to provide better medical facilities to the injured.