AJK PM calls on Nawaz Sharif, enquires after Kulsoom’s health

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday met with Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in London.

The AJK prime minister enquired after Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s health, who is currently recovering after being treated for lymphoma, and prayed for her speedy recovery

AJK’s senior minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq was also present during the meeting.

Sharif reached London on Thursday to visit his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

This is Nawaz’s second visit to the UK after his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma on August 22 by British doctors.

Nawaz had returned to Pakistan on September 25, after spending nearly three weeks in the UK, to appear in the accountability court in connection with corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of Supreme Court’s judgement in the Panama Papers case on July 28.

Nawaz Sharif’s indictment is expected to be on held on Oct 9.