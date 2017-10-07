After FM Asif, PTI to now move court against interior minister Ahsan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Babar Awan visited Narowal on Saturday to meet local party leader Abrarul Haq, where the two discussed moving the court against Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for possessing a work permit.

The PTI leader told reporters his party would seek interior minister’s disqualification from public office under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

This would be similar to the petition filed against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, he maintained.

The popular singer Haq told reporters that even though Ahsan had admitted possessing an iqama, he did not disclose this fact in his nomination papers filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan. “There was enough evidence against Ahsan to have him disqualified by the court,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foreign minister is already facing a similar case in the Islamabad High Court, where a petition against him was filed by PTI’s Mohammad Usman Dar.

He submitted that, in view of the facts and documents appended with the petition, “This is a fit matter for inquisitorial proceedings; and that Asif is not entitled to hold the office of MNA nor of the federal minister under the Unlimited Term Employment Contract (Employment Contract) between Asif and Int. Mech & Elec Co. LLC (IMECL), a limited liability company located in Abu Dhabi existing under the laws of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)”.

Dar has claimed that Asif has been continuously employed as a full time, salaried employee of IMECL since at least July 2, 2011, and has held various positions, including legal adviser and special adviser.