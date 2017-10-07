Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi takes charge of Pak Navy

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi on Saturday took over the command of Pakistan Navy as the Chief of Naval Staff, following the retirement of Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

The outgoing naval chief passed the baton of command to Admiral Abbasi at a ceremony held at Naval’s headquarters in Islamabad.

He congratulated the incoming naval chief on assuming the position in his final address.

Admiral Zakaullah said that he was proud to have led the courageous officers of Pakistan Navy.

He also said that the regional challenges are complex and far from being over and that it is important to maintain the regional balance of power. He said that Pakistan has full capabilities to defend itself.

He added that Pakistan has signed a modern services contract with China which will be prepared at Karachi Shipyard.

The outgoing naval chief also said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will propagate peace and prosperity in the region and Pakistan Navy is doing all that it can to safeguard projects related to it.

He said that Pakistan Navy will get Sea King helicopters from the UK this year, and a submarine contract has been formalised.

Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi took a commission in Navy’s operations branch in 1981. He received his initial education from Royal Naval College Dartmouth. For his 39-year extensive services to the Navy, he has also been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military).