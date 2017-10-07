8,500 acres of land transferred to army by Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh government has transferred 8,500 acres of land to the army for use of the families of martyred, reported a private media outlet on Saturday.

Sources privy to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are terming it as a welcome gesture from the Zardari-led party to mend relations with the establishment.

According to details, the Sindh Revenue Department had issued the notice to regularise land located in the vicinity of district Jamshoro on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Former Sindh Governor Mohammad Mian Soomro had given this land to the army at a cost of Rs100 per acre back in the year 2000. This land was given to army as a replacement to the land which was used in the in the construction area of the dam.

The revenue department has now given the allotment of the land to the army at a new cost of Rs15,000 per acre.