5 injured in Peshawar Karkhano market inferno

PESHAWAR: At least five people were injured while over 20 shops were damaged when fire broke out in Taj Market of Karkhano Bazaar in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 official, the fire broke out and engulfed dozens of shops in a matter of minutes. The market features shops of perfumes, garments, electronic appliances and dry fruits, among other things.

Around 45 firefighters fought hard to control the fire from spreading further down the market and managed to bring the situation under complete control after a two and a half hours fight. Rescue officials said that the fire started due to short circuit in one of the destroyed shops.

Earlier this year, a similar kind of incident took place in a rubber godown in Mohalla Jhangi which injured a firefighter and caused a loss of goods worth thousands of rupees.