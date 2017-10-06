Van carrying prisoners attacked in Khushab, 3 killed

KHUSHAB: Three accused were killed and two police personnel injured after a prisoner van came under an attack in Khushab on Friday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Khushab when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a police van carrying prisoners, resulting in the killing of all three prisoners and injury to two police officials.

The injured policemen were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The bodies of the dead prisoners would be handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.