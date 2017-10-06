Usman Dar trying to take over PTI, alleges Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday accused PTI leader Usman Dar of trying to take over the party.

“A herd of politically orphaned people wants to take over the PTI. If the same group had focused on their constituency, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif would not be able to wield influence there,” she said accusing Sialkot’s Dar brothers at a workers’ convention in Islamabad.

The allegation on Sialkot’s Dar brother came as a surprising move from Awan, who joined the PTI in recent past.

PTI leader Asad Umar, however, rejected the allegations on Dar brothers, saying that the PTI head Imran Khan also acknowledged the achievements of Dar brothers for the party.

Dar had earlier said that Khawaja Asif was found to be an employee of a UAE company besides a federal minister and added that he did not mention his employment and income from the company in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.