US condemns Jhal Magsi shrine bombing

WASHINGTON: The United States Friday condemned the terror attack on a shrine in Balochistan that killed 22 people and stated that it would continue to work with Pakistan in combatting terrorism.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said. “We stand with the people of Pakistan and the broader South Asia region in their fight against terrorism,” she added.

A suicide bomber blew himself up yesterday at Dargah Fatehpur in the Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan, killing at least 22 people and injuring 25 others.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement from its propaganda news agency, ‘Amaq’.