Two killed, four injured in armed clash in Karachi

KARACHI: Two persons were killed and four others injured in an armed clash in Lyari area of the city on Friday.

According to rescue sources, two groups of people exchanged fire over a dispute in Lyari’s Adam Khan Colony. As a result, two persons, Gulab Khan, 45, and Javaid, 26, son of Aslam, suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot, while four others, Bazullah, 32, Waqar Shah, 18, son of Balak Nawaz, Asif, 26, son of Sher Bahadur, and Irfan, 28, son of Bazullah, sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsies and treatment, respectively.