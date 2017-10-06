The 2017 foreign-language Oscar submission list

LOS ANGELES: A record 92 countries have submitted films for the best foreign-language Oscar to be handed out at the Academy Awards in March.

Below is a list of the submissions along with the names of the directors.

Afghanistan: A Letter to the President — Roya Sadat

Albania: Daybreak — Gentian Koçi

Algeria: Road to Istanbul — Rachid Bouchareb

Argentina: Zama — Lucrecia Martel

Armenia: Yeva — Anahit Abad

Australia: The Space Between — Ruth Borgobello

Austria: Happy End — Michael Haneke

Azerbaijan: Pomegranate Orchard — Ilgar Najaf

Bangladesh: The Cage — Akram Khan

Belgium: Racer and the Jailbird — Michaël R. Roskam

Bolivia: Dark Skull — Kiro Russo

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Men Don’t Cry — Alen Drljevic

Brazil: Bingo – The King of the Mornings — Daniel Rezende

Bulgaria: Glory — Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Cambodia: First They Killed My Father — Angelina Jolie

Canada: Hochelaga, Land of Souls — François Girard

Chile: A Fantastic Woman — Sebastian Lelio

China: Wolf Warrior 2 — Wu Jing

Colombia: Guilty Me — Ivan D. Gaona

Costa Rica: The Sound of Things — Ariel Escalante

Croatia: Quit Staring at My Plate — Hana Jusic

Czech Republic: Ice Mother — Bohdan Slama

Denmark: You Disappear — Peter Schonau Fog

Dominican Republic: Woodpeckers — Jose Maria Cabral

Ecuador: Alba — Ana Cristina Barragan

Egypt: Sheikh Jackson — Amr Salama

Estonia: November — Rainer Sarnet

Finland: Tom of Finland — Dome Karukoski

France: BPM (Beats Per Minute) — Robin Campillo

Georgia: Scary Mother — Ana Urushadze

Germany: In the Fade — Fatih Akin

Greece: Amerika Square — Yannis Sakaridis

Haiti: Ayiti Mon Amour — Guetty Felin

Honduras: Morazan” — Hispano Duron

Hong Kong: Mad World — Wong Chun

Hungary: On Body and Soul — Ildiko Enyedi

Iceland: Under the Tree — Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson

India: Newton — Amit V Masurkar

Indonesia: Turah — Wicaksono Wisnu Legowo

Iran: Breath — Narges Abyar

Iraq: Reseba – The Dark Wind — Hussein Hassan

Ireland: Song of Granite — Pat Collins

Israel: Foxtrot — Samuel Maoz

Italy: A Ciambra — Jonas Carpignano

Japan: Her Love Boils Bathwater — Ryota Nakano

Kazakhstan: The Road to Mother — Akhan Satayev

Kenya: Kati Kati — Mbithi Masya

Kosovo: Unwanted — Edon Rizvanolli

Kyrgyzstan: Centaur — Aktan Arym Kubat

Lao People’s Democratic Republic: Dearest Sister — Mattie Do

Latvia: The Chronicles of Melanie — Viestur Kairish

Lebanon: The Insult — Ziad Doueiri

Lithuania: Frost — Sharunas Bartas

Luxembourg: Barrage — Laura Schroeder

Mexico: Tempestad — Tatiana Huezo

Mongolia: The Children of Genghis — Zolbayar Dorj

Morocco: Razzia — Nabil Ayouch

Mozambique: The Train of Salt and Sugar — Licinio Azevedo

Nepal: White Sun — Deepak Rauniyar

Netherlands: Layla M. — Mijke de Jong

New Zealand: One Thousand Ropes — Tusi Tamasese

Norway: Thelma — Joachim Trier

Pakistan: Saawan — Farhan Alam

Palestine: Wajib — Annemarie Jacir

Panama: Beyond Brotherhood — Arianne Benedetti

Paraguay: Los Buscadores — Juan Carlos Maneglia, Tana Schembori

Peru: Rosa Chumbe — Jonatan Relayze

Philippines: Birdshot — Mikhail Red

Poland: Spoor — Agnieszka Holland, Kasia Adamik

Portugal: Saint George — Marco Martins

Romania: Fixeur — Adrian Sitaru

Russia: Loveless — Andrey Zvyagintsev

Senegal: Félicité — Alain Gomis

Serbia: Requiem for Mrs. J. — Bojan Vuletic

Singapore: Pop Aye — Kirsten Tan

Slovakia: The Line — Peter Bebjak

Slovenia: The Miner — Hanna A. W. Slak

South Africa: The Wound — John Trengove

South Korea: A Taxi Driver — Jang Hoon

Spain: Summer 1993 — Carla Simon

Sweden: The Square — Ruben Östlund

Switzerland: The Divine Order — Petra Volpe

Syria: Little Gandhi — Sam Kadi

Taiwan: Small Talk — Hui-Chen Huang

Thailand: By the Time It Gets Dark — Anocha Suwichakornpong

Tunisia: The Last of Us — Ala Eddine Slim

Turkey: Ayla: The Daughter of War — Can Ulkay

Ukraine: Black Level — Valentyn Vasyanovych

United Kingdom: My Pure Land — Sarmad Masud

Uruguay: Another Story of the World — Guillermo Casanova

Venezuela: El Inca — Ignacio Castillo Cottin

Vietnam: Father and Son — Luong Dinh Dung