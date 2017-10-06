The 2017 foreign-language Oscar submission list

LOS ANGELES: A record 92 countries have submitted films for the best foreign-language Oscar to be handed out at the Academy Awards in March.
Below is a list of the submissions along with the names of the directors.
Afghanistan: A Letter to the President — Roya Sadat
Albania: Daybreak — Gentian Koçi
Algeria: Road to Istanbul — Rachid Bouchareb
Argentina: Zama — Lucrecia Martel
Armenia: Yeva — Anahit Abad
Australia: The Space Between — Ruth Borgobello
Austria: Happy End — Michael Haneke
Azerbaijan: Pomegranate Orchard — Ilgar Najaf
Bangladesh: The Cage — Akram Khan
Belgium: Racer and the Jailbird — Michaël R. Roskam
Bolivia: Dark Skull — Kiro Russo
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Men Don’t Cry — Alen Drljevic
Brazil: Bingo – The King of the Mornings — Daniel Rezende
Bulgaria: Glory — Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Cambodia: First They Killed My Father — Angelina Jolie
Canada: Hochelaga, Land of Souls — François Girard
Chile: A Fantastic Woman — Sebastian Lelio
China: Wolf Warrior 2 — Wu Jing
Colombia: Guilty Me — Ivan D. Gaona
Costa Rica: The Sound of Things — Ariel Escalante
Croatia: Quit Staring at My Plate — Hana Jusic
Czech Republic: Ice Mother — Bohdan Slama
Denmark: You Disappear — Peter Schonau Fog
Dominican Republic: Woodpeckers — Jose Maria Cabral
Ecuador: Alba — Ana Cristina Barragan
Egypt: Sheikh Jackson — Amr Salama
Estonia: November — Rainer Sarnet
Finland: Tom of Finland — Dome Karukoski
France: BPM (Beats Per Minute) — Robin Campillo
Georgia: Scary Mother — Ana Urushadze
Germany: In the Fade — Fatih Akin
Greece: Amerika Square — Yannis Sakaridis
Haiti: Ayiti Mon Amour — Guetty Felin
Honduras: Morazan” — Hispano Duron
Hong Kong: Mad World — Wong Chun
Hungary: On Body and Soul — Ildiko Enyedi
Iceland: Under the Tree — Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson
India: Newton — Amit V Masurkar
Indonesia: Turah — Wicaksono Wisnu Legowo
Iran: Breath — Narges Abyar
Iraq: Reseba – The Dark Wind — Hussein Hassan
Ireland: Song of Granite — Pat Collins
Israel: Foxtrot — Samuel Maoz
Italy: A Ciambra — Jonas Carpignano
Japan: Her Love Boils Bathwater — Ryota Nakano
Kazakhstan: The Road to Mother — Akhan Satayev
Kenya: Kati Kati — Mbithi Masya
Kosovo: Unwanted — Edon Rizvanolli
Kyrgyzstan: Centaur — Aktan Arym Kubat
Lao People’s Democratic Republic: Dearest Sister — Mattie Do
Latvia: The Chronicles of Melanie — Viestur Kairish
Lebanon: The Insult — Ziad Doueiri
Lithuania: Frost — Sharunas Bartas
Luxembourg: Barrage — Laura Schroeder
Mexico: Tempestad — Tatiana Huezo
Mongolia: The Children of Genghis — Zolbayar Dorj
Morocco: Razzia — Nabil Ayouch
Mozambique: The Train of Salt and Sugar — Licinio Azevedo
Nepal: White Sun — Deepak Rauniyar
Netherlands: Layla M. — Mijke de Jong
New Zealand: One Thousand Ropes — Tusi Tamasese
Norway: Thelma — Joachim Trier
Pakistan: Saawan — Farhan Alam
Palestine: Wajib — Annemarie Jacir
Panama: Beyond Brotherhood — Arianne Benedetti
Paraguay: Los Buscadores — Juan Carlos Maneglia, Tana Schembori
Peru: Rosa Chumbe — Jonatan Relayze
Philippines: Birdshot — Mikhail Red
Poland: Spoor — Agnieszka Holland, Kasia Adamik
Portugal: Saint George — Marco Martins
Romania: Fixeur — Adrian Sitaru
Russia: Loveless — Andrey Zvyagintsev
Senegal: Félicité — Alain Gomis
Serbia: Requiem for Mrs. J. — Bojan Vuletic
Singapore: Pop Aye — Kirsten Tan
Slovakia: The Line — Peter Bebjak
Slovenia: The Miner — Hanna A. W. Slak
South Africa: The Wound — John Trengove
South Korea: A Taxi Driver — Jang Hoon
Spain: Summer 1993 — Carla Simon
Sweden: The Square — Ruben Östlund
Switzerland: The Divine Order — Petra Volpe
Syria: Little Gandhi — Sam Kadi
Taiwan: Small Talk — Hui-Chen Huang
Thailand: By the Time It Gets Dark — Anocha Suwichakornpong
Tunisia: The Last of Us — Ala Eddine Slim
Turkey: Ayla: The Daughter of War — Can Ulkay
Ukraine: Black Level — Valentyn Vasyanovych
United Kingdom: My Pure Land — Sarmad Masud
Uruguay: Another Story of the World — Guillermo Casanova
Venezuela: El Inca — Ignacio Castillo Cottin
Vietnam: Father and Son — Luong Dinh Dung