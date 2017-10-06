Sri Lanka at 180/3 in 2nd Test against Pakistan

DUBAI: Sri Lanka lose three wickets against Pakistan as the match continued in the second session on day one of the day-night second Test at Dubai’s International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was on the crease having made 93 runs with captain Dinesh Chandimal, who was at 16 runs. Mendis managed to score only one run before getting out against Yasir Shah while debutant Samarawickrama scored a quickfire 38 off 35 balls before falling prey to Mohammad Amir.

Earlier, opener Kaushal Silva edged a delivery by Yasir Shah to get out for 27.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 21 runs in the first Test and are eyeing Pakistan’s Test record in the United Arab Emirates, where they have never lost a series in nine attempts; they have won five and drawn four series in the UAE since the 2009 Sri Lankan cricket team attack which forced them to play home matches outside the country.

For Pakistan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz bagged one wicket each.

Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final day-night Test against Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan team has made two changes to its lineup: Lahiru Gamage is replacing Lakshan Sandakan, and Sadeera Samarawickrama is debuting in this match, replacing the injured Lahiru Thirimanne.

Pakistan are replacing Hassan Ali with Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka, who lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Abu Dhabi by 21 runs, gave Test caps to 22-year-old batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama and 29-year-old pacer Lahiru Gamage. This is the sixth day-night Test since Australia and New Zealand featured in the first at Adelaide in 2015.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Gamage