Senate body formed for legislation of transgender community’s rights

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Thursday formed a three-member committee to look into two separate “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bills 2017, deliberate over these, transform these two into a single bill and submit to the committee within a month.

One of these two bills was moved by Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja, and the other by Senators Rubina Khalid, Samina Saeed and Kalsoom Parveen.

The committee chaired by Senator Nasreen Jalil decided that the sub-committee would be headed by Senator Sitara Ayaz with senators Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and Nisar Muhammad its members.

Senator Nasreen Jalil directed the sub-committee to merge the two bills into one in a way that the Transgender community is given their due rights at par with other persons, ensuring their job quotas and all the welfare aspects.

The committee also eulogised the contribution of National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) for highlighting the issues of transgenders persons effectively.

Separately, the committee discussed the issue of payment of compensation to the affectees (Pakistani nationals) released from Bagram prison, Afghanistan, under Civilian Victims Act or any other law.

The members of the committee observed that there must be some mechanism or law for compensation and rehabilitation of these affectees the imprisoned who were declared innocent.