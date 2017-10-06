Punjab Censor Board bans screening of Na Maloom Afraad 2

Na Maloom Afraad 2 landed in hot waters again after Punjab government issued a notification banning the movie in the province, five weeks after its release.

In a notification, issued on Friday, the censor board banned the film on the pretext of complaints from different quarters, without mentioning the exact parts that caused these complaints.

Earlier on, the UAE had barred the screening of the movie in the country due to alleged misrepresentation of Arabs.

The film was barred from screening in the UAE due to alleged misrepresentation of Arabs, but producer Fizza Ali Meerza has maintained that the ban “will not affect [their] way of saying things”.

Film director Nabeel Querishi told a local media outlet that “we had already received clearance by the censor board and the film released in September with no issues. Were they just not watching the film at that time?”

“To clear a film for screening and then ban it a month later sets a really bad precedent. It’s just ridiculous,” Qureshi said. He said what makes this notification more absurd is that it was issued on a weekend so I cannot even go the court to challenge it immediately, adding that he will challenge the ban in the court.

The comedy film, starring Javed Sheikh, Fahad Mustafa and Mohsin Abbas Haider in key roles, revolves around the misadventures of the above trio as they embark on a get-rich-quick scheme in Cape Town, an Arab sheikh and his gold toilet.