PU issues schedule of BA, BSc annual exam 2018

LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc Part-I, Part-II and Composite (old scheme) annual examination 2018.

According to details, the last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2018 with single fee is 19-10-17 (by post) and 24-10-17 (by hand). Forms can be submitted at later dates of 2-11-17 (by post) and 7-11-17 (by hand) which will incur double fee.

Similarly, the last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2018 with single fee is 4-12-17 (by post) and 7-12-17 (by hand), while forms can be submitted with double fee till 18-12-17 (by post) and 21-12-17 (by hand).

The last date for submission of admission forms for late college/private candidates of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination 2018 with single fee is 26-10-17 (by post) and 31-10-17 (by hand); forms can be submitted with double fee till 9-11-17 (by post) and 14-11-17 (by hand).

Whereas, the last date for submission of admission forms for late college/ private candidates of BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2018 with single fee is 27-11-17 (by post) and 30-11-17 (by hand); the forms can be submitted with double fee till 11-12-17 (by post) and 14-12-17 (by hand). The last date for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc (composite old scheme) annual examination 2018 with single fee is 19-10-17 (by post) and 24-10-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 2-11-17 (by post) and 7-11-17 (by hand).

According to the notification, the examinations of BA/BSc Part-I, Part-II and (composite old scheme) annual examination 2018 will commence from first week of April 2018. It said that candidates eligible to appear in both parts will submit their admission forms and fee separately as per the above schedule.

The notification further reads that candidates having compartment in Part-I examination are eligible to appear in Part-II examination. Such candidates will submit their admission forms and fee for Part-II separately.