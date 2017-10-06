PM approves promotion of 20 officers to grade 22

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has given approval for the promotion of as many as 20 officers/officials of different service groups to grade 22.

According to details, eleven officers of the administrative group, four each of the police group and secretariat, and one from the audit and accounts got approved for promotion to grade 22. Promotions for officials of the information group were rejected, however.

Officers of the administrative group who are given promotion include Maroof Afzal, Mian Mushtaq, Shoaib Mir, Jahanzeb Khan, Jalal Sikandar Sultan, Shaista Sohail and Rizwan Memon.

Officers of the secretariat group who have been promoted to grade 22 include Umar Hamid, Pervaiz Junejo, Hashim Popalzai and Asghar Chaudhry.

Officers of the police group who are given promotion include Bashir Memon, Khaliq Darlaq, Arif Nawaz and Amjad Saleemi. In audit and accounts group, Karamat Hussain was approved for promotion to grade 22.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave approval for promotions in a high-level meeting where he personally reviewed the files of the officers/officials. The meeting was also attended by the cabinet secretary, secretary establishment division and the secretary to prime minister.