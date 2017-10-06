Outgoing Chinese ambassador calls PM

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong made a farewell call to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

The prime minister commended the services of the outgoing Ambassador in deepening the strong bonds of friendship and multi-sector cooperation between Pakistan and China, and in facilitating the smooth and speedy execution of the CPEC projects.

He also lauded Sun Weidong for contributing significantly to the expansion of people-to-people contacts and collaboration in various areas, ranging from trade and commerce to education and culture.

Referring to the conferment of Hilal-i-Pakistan to Mr Sun Weidong, the prime minister said that the award was very prestigious and that it stood as a testimony of outstanding performance of the ambassador.

The prime minister also appreciated the work of Madame Bao Jiqing for creating better understanding and affinity between the people of Pakistan and China. He wished the outgoing ambassador the very best in his future personal and professional life.