Nawaz using PML-N to pit institutions against each other: Imran Khan

–Imran says Achakzai has nothing to do with FATA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is using Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to create a rift between country’s institutions.

“Nawaz is not fighting for any rights rather he is trying to hide his corruption”, alleged Imran while addressing a press conference on Friday.

If money laundering allegations are proven against Nawaz then all of his assets abroad would be frozen, he claimed.

He added, “An attack on Supreme Court is an attack on democracy.”

The PTI chief also spoke FATA reforms and said the government has no other option than to integrate FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The conditions in tribal areas especially north and south Waziristan are really bad,” he remarked, adding that “it important that people from those areas also get representation in the provincial assembly”.

If FATA reforms are not implemented that it would affect people in tribal areas the most, he said, stressing that the process should start by 2018.

He also alleged that Mehmood Khan Achakzai is speaking about the benefitting Afghanistan. “Achakzai has nothing to do with FATA”, he claimed.

During the occasion, former JUI-F district general secretary Mufti Sajjad also announced to join PTI. “It is necessary to eliminate the menace of corruption for a strong and prosperous nation,” said Mufti Sajjad.

On October 2, PTI chief, while addressing a press conference in the federal capital, said he is being compared to the most corrupt man in the country. He further said that propaganda is being created and his case is being portrayed in the same light as that of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“They think that if Nawaz is a thief, then Imran Khan must be one as well,” he added. “I am ready for accountability,” he said, adding that he has submitted his money trail to the Supreme Court. “I have submitted all the documents pertaining to the money I earned abroad for 20 years,” said the PTI chief.

On the other hand, the Sharif family has failed to provide any details of their properties. “Nawaz Sharif’s children became millionaires at a young age,” PTI chief reiterated.

Imran alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is protecting the country’s biggest thief. “They are destroying democracy. They have formed a law to protect a criminal,” he said referring to the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017.