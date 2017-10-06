Nawaz unlikely to appear for Oct 9 accountability case hearing: sources

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would not appear for accountability court hearing on October 9 as he is attending his wife, who is recovering from surgeries, sources reported on Friday.

The ex-premier flew to London on Thursday after he was re-elected the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over a month after his disqualification.

The general council of the political party re-elected him as the president following an amendment in the electoral rules that previously barred any disqualified leader to lead a front.

Reportedly, he would not attend the hearing of assets beyond means case against him in an accountability court on October 9 for being in London at the time.

Maryam Nawaz, Capt (r) Safdar, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are currently in family’s Mayfair residence, and Kulsoom Nawaz’s chemotherapy is to begin next week.

The former premier attended the last two hearings in Islamabad and flew to London after his visa was extended.

Nawaz was disqualified as the premier on July 28 this year by the apex court in a corruption case pursued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami Muslim League (AML) after Panama Papers published a leak in April 2016.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sworn in the days that followed, and a new cabinet was put in place.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N won the by-polls that were held in disqualified premier’s constituency NA-120 on September 17. Kulsoom won the election whilst fighting cancer in London thanks to the electioneering conducted by Maryam.