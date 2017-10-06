NAB team to head to London, Dubai to obtain docs about Sharif’s properties

ISLAMABAD: A special team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to depart for Dubai and London during the next week to obtain crucial documents about the offshore properties of Sharif family, it was learnt on Friday.

Sources aware of the development said NAB had written numerous letters to the governments of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Britain, seeking important documents about the offshore companies, assets, and properties of the Sharif family. So far, NAB has received green signals from London and Dubai over its requests regarding the provision of the documents. These documents will be made part of the references against Sharifs, said sources.

“Final references will be filed in the accountability court after obtaining necessary documents from London, Saudi Arabia and Dubai about the offshore properties of Sharif family, while details of witnesses will also be incorporated in the references,” the sources added.

It was also learnt that necessary visa process of the special team of NAB has been completed after getting the approval of NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry.

Sources also informed that NAB has delivered non-bailable arrest warrants of Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar, while a bailable arrest warrant of Maryam Nawaz has been delivered at Jati Umra, which is also forwarded to Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London through foreign office. They further revealed that international coordination wing of NAB has been advised to deliver the warrants to the accused presently living in London flats. NAB has also sought immigration report of the said four accused from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), apparently to meet the prerequisite of issuing red warrants and officially confirming that said accused persons are living abroad.

It is important to note here that all the four accused—Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar, except Maryam Nawaz—will have to approach the high court prior to their appearance on October 9 in the hearing of accountability court. Moreover, in case of their absence from hearing, NAB will present FIA a report requesting the accountability court to declare the four accused as proclaimed offender.

It is worth mentioning here that as per international laws, NAB will write a letter to interior ministry for the issuance of red warrants of the accused after the accountability court declares them as proclaimed offender. Later, the ministry will approve the issuance of the red warrant on NAB’s recommendation. Furthermore, these red warrants will be forwarded to Interpol through the FIA.

According to sources, a legal team of the government is working hard to get cancellation of arrest warrants from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), while necessary work to successfully get bail from IHC is also under process. However, the chances of all four accused appearing on October 9—during the hearing of accountability court—are few and far between.

NAB investigation against Sharif family over making assets beyond the known sources of income has been speeded up ostensibly due to a deadline already set by the Supreme Court to file references in the accountability court.