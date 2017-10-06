NAB arrests 2 LDA officials for transferring plots illegally

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested two senior officials, Khalid Iqbal and Muhammad Abbas Ali, of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), over their alleged involvement in illegal transfer of plots in Mustafa Town, Lahore.

According to a NAB spokesman, the accused officials, in collusion with each another, misused their authority and facilitated illegal transfer of plots in the name of people who were neither eligible nor entitled in any way to get the exempted plots. The accused obtained illegal pecuniary advantage through such ill-practices.

Three other officials LDA have already been arrested in the same case.

NAB has acquired physical remand of 10 days after producing both the accused before an accountability court.