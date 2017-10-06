MQM-P lawmakers walk out from assembly session over Karachi knife attacks

KARACHI: Lawmakers belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) staged a walkout from the Sindh Assembly session on Friday over increasing knife attacks in the port city.

The attacks have struck fear in the hearts of the area’s residents, causing them to stay at home in order to protect themselves. Playgrounds and parks in the area have seen a sharp decline in visitors and many restaurants and cafes, for which Gulistan-e-Jauhar is famous, are also seeing a decrease in the number of customers.

The total number of victims of the mysterious crime has reached 13. After law enforcement agencies failed to nab the suspect(s) involved in the attacks of several women in the vicinity of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the residents of these areas, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, also staged a protest at Jauhar Chowrangi on Thursday.

The incidents of stabbing women, which have been occurring since September 26, have continued despite availability of close-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

In these videos, a young man wearing a helmet is seen approaching a victim and then stabbing her before fleeing from the scene.