LHC annuls MDCAT results, orders govt to hold test again

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday discarded the results of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2017 and directed the authorities concerned to re-conduct the examination.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a group of medical students who had claimed that one of the examination papers was leaked purposefully, impairing admissions of medical students on merit.

The petitioners pointed out that the leaked examination paper has benefitted ineligible students, therefore the entry test results should be declared null and void.

A report compiled by the Punjab government on the matter was also submitted to the court.

According to the investigation report, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) employees were involved in releasing the examination paper before the scheduled test.

In light of the report’s revelations, the court also directed authorities concerned to take stern action against those involved in leaking the examination paper.

“No body is allowed to harm the future of deserving students,” Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC remarked.

Earlier, the court had barred the university from releasing result of admission tests.