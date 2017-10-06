Karachi to face heatwave from Saturday, says Met

KARACHI: The Met department has predicted a heatwave in the port city from Saturday.

The temperature is likely to hit upwards of 38 degrees Celsius starting Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, adding that the heatwave is expected to prevail for the next five to six days.

Based on records from the past 30 years, the temperature in Karachi averages up to 36 degrees in the month of October. However, weather experts predict a fresh wave of heat will push the mercury to 38-40 degrees over the next few days.

According to Met Director Abdul Rasheed, the sea breeze, which normally keeps Karachi temperature in check, is expected to change directions, resulting in an increase in mercury.

Dry winds from the north are also predicted.