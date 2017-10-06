Important clue to knife attacks found : CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that an important clue had been found in relation to the knife attacks on women in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi, and that police had reason to believe that two suspects were involved in the attacks.

Since last week, fear has gripped residents of Gulistan-i-Jauhar after multiple reports of at least one attacker stabbing women in the area with a sharp object. The police have launched a manhunt and an investigation into the motivation and identity of the attacker.

Three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered ─ two at the Sharea Faisal police station and one at the Gulistan-i-Jauhar police station ─ on the complaint of three women who said that they had been attacked by a lone “knife-wielding” motorcyclist.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the chief minister said that there was a reason to believe that two suspects ─ one from Sahiwal in Punjab and the other from Karachi ─ were involved in the attacks. Expressing hope that the real criminal will soon be put behind bars, Shah added that both suspects were yet to be arrested. “We will not let anyone to play with the law,” Shah added.

A day earlier, after police claimed to have made a key arrest in the case, another woman was stabbed and injured in Gulistan-i-Jauhar in the evening despite a heavy deployment of police at more than two dozen spots.

The 28-year-old woman, identified as Tahira Bano, was stabbed and wounded by a lone attacker riding a motorbike in the busy Rado Bakery area. She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The incidents have not only emerged as a serious challenge for the police, they have also prompted political activists to question the effectiveness of the provincial PPP government.

IGP seeks arrest of knife attacker through modern technology: Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja on Friday directed top officials to arrest the knife attacker by using modern technology. He assigned DIG South for sharing news with media in this regard.

According to the police spokesperson, Khowaja chaired a meeting at Central Police Office Karachi and reviewed the peace and security situation in the city and in this context, he reviewed zonal and district police measures and issued several necessary orders.

IGP directed Sultan Ali Khawaja to ensure the arrest of the knife attacker involved in the attack on women as soon as possible. He said that advanced intelligence collection system at the level of police stations should be boosted, besides the mutual contacts should be strengthened at all levels with Rangers, law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies.

IGP urged citizens that if they have any kind of information about knife attacker, then they may inform the help line 15, appointed officers at the offices of DIG, SSP, and nearby police station or patrolling police.

Mysterious knife attacks: KU bans helmets in premises: The Karachi University (KU) on Friday slapped ban on wearing helmets on its premises in the wake of knife attacks on women in the financial hub of the country.

More than ten girls and women have fallen victim to the mysterious knifeman attacks in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city, exposing the performance of police struggling to nab the elusive attacker.

University’s security officer Muhammad Zubair said as a precautionary measure, the ban has been imposed to avoid any untoward happening.

On Thursday, Karachi Police Chief Additional IGP Mushtaq Mahar claimed to have made an important arrest in connection with the attacks, but his claims fell flat as another woman came under attack in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Police have arrested a number of men over suspension about their involvement in knife attacks following at least 11 such attacks were carried out. In all such incidents, a biker attacked women with a sharp object leaving them severely injured.

Prize money of Rs 0.5 million was also announced for anyone who comes up with any information regarding the attacker. The pictures taken from a CCTV footage show a biker wearing a helmet and attacking random women. Police say the suspect is about 20 to 29 years old and his height ranges from 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inch.

Knife attacker fails as woman barely escapes in latest attempt: A woman escaped a knife attack at Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

According to reports, the attacker tried to stab the woman but she remained unscathed as the knife scraped the shopping bag which she was holding.

The knife attacks taking place in the city have alarmed authorities. Several suspects in the attacks have been rounded up. The police announced a reward of nearly Rs 0.5 million for any information that could help them nab the serial attacker.