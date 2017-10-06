Dry fruit traders from Wana stopped from selling product in open market

PESHAWAR: Unrest has erupted amongst local producers/traders of slender nut (chilgoza) and government officials on Friday when security personnel refused to allow 12 dry and fresh fruit-laden trucks from Wana South Waziristan to transport their goods to open markets across the country.

Per details, local officials said that under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor the government had constructed an Agri Park in the outskirts of Wana. An official said that the purpose of the park was to provide opportunities to local traders of fresh/dry fruits and other agricultural products, to sell their products at reasonable prices. Therefore, the government had directed the farmers and local traders to dump their products for sale and purchase in the mentioned park, he added.

While talking to this scribe, a tribal elder named Mohammad Ayaz Wazir said, “Farmers and local traders have been officially directed to deal only with businessmen belonging to Punjab province. But the tribesmen have refused the orders and instead they have loaded their produce of slender nut on trucks which will transport the goods to open markets of the country, including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other major cities.” However, he said that all trucks were stopped by personnel of security forces at Tanai check post on the outskirts of Wana a couple of days ago. All the trucks were now stranded there since the past few days, thus causing wide spread unrest among local traders and transporters, he added.

Replying to a query, Wazir said, “The newly constructed Agri Park has no facility for refining, preserving and storage of slender nuts and other dry/fresh fruits.” Under these circumstances, the tribesmen were reluctant to sell their products in the park to a single contractor, who with the help of the officials concerned was making attempts to monopolise trading activities in the area, he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the annual slender nut trading business is worth Rs 14 billion.

When contacted, an officer belonging to the political administration said that due to some misunderstanding local traders and slender nut producers became infuriated. The officials concerned were making efforts for early resolution of the issue.

Besides slender nut, Shawal mountains connecting South Waziristan and North Waziristan, are also known for the production of high quality almonds and walnuts, in addition to juicy apples from Wana region. However, due to increasing incidents of terrorism and violence in the area, production and trade of all dry/fresh fruits in the area had been badly affected.