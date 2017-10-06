Did not call moron a moron: Tillerson

America’s Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has finally acquiesced to the wishes of President Donald Trump by clarifying that he has not “called that moron a moron.”

Answering a question posed by ‘The Dependent’s’ foreign correspondent in Washington, Tillerson sighed exasperatedly before saying “Fine. I did not call the moron a moron. Is he happy now? God what a moron.”

The Secretary of State had been in hot water after it was revealed that after a spat with President Trump back in July, he had called the Commander in Chief a “moron” in front of a number of people including at least four administration officials.

Tillerson had earlier tried to deflect the matter by saying he would never consider leaving the State Department and was committed to his job.

“Dude Putin will be sooo made if I lose this gig. Really would never quit. And besides, it really depends on what the meaning of the word moron is.” he had told the media back then.

Despite the apology, Trump was further incensed by the fact that he did not explicitly refute ever calling the President a “moron” and it was this that prompted the clarification.

“God what does he even think about himself? I can guarantee you that every person on earth that knows any intelligible language has called this man a moron at least once. Now he wants us to lie about it!?” he added.