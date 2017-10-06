LHC extends stay on deportation of Turk teachers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday extended stay on deportation of Turk teachers, Murat Ervan and Mesut, and three family members of the latter.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders on petitions, filed against possible deportation of Murat Ervan and Mesut and his family members.

During the hearing, a law officer on behalf of the Interior Ministry, submitted that a letter had been written to the intelligence agencies to know whether Mesut, his wife Meral, and daughters—Huda Nur and Fatima Huma Kacmaz—were in their custody.

He requested the court to grant more time for filing a detailed report. At this, the court extended the stay and adjourned hearing for two weeks.

These teachers were working for Pak-Turk schools. It is alleged that Mesut and his three members were picked up by law-enforcing agencies from their residence in Wapda Town on Sept 27 and they might be deported.

Murat Ervan has also expressed apprehensions that he might be deported despite having permission for stay in Pakistan.