4 in 5 Pakistanis say divorce rate has spiked in the country: poll

ISLAMABAD: According to Gilani Research Foundation Survey, carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, 4 in 5 Pakistanis believe that the divorce rate has spiked in the country.

A nationally representative sample of men and women representing all four provinces was asked whether they thought that divorce rates have increased or decreased in the country. According to the survey results, 78 per cent participants said that divorce rates have climbed up in the country, whereas 22 per cent said it had decreased.

The survey was carried out among a sample of 1,781 men and women in rural and urban areas of the country, from September 11 to 18.