World Teachers’ Day: Teachers the architect of society: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE: Punjab Schools Education Minister Rana Mashhood has said that the purpose of celebrating World Teachers’ Day is to pay tributes to the role of teachers in educating the younger generations. He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the World Teachers’ Day at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Thursday.

While giving a detail about the different steps taken for the betterment of the teaching community, he said that the primary school teachers have been upgraded from Grade 9 to 14 and the Grade 15 teachers have upgraded to Grade 16.

The Schools Education Department has given training to 672,000 teachers so that they could give quality education to their students. He said that the treatment of teachers and their family members will be done free from Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute. He said that 96 per cent attendance of the teachers has been ensured in schools and the recruitment of 2,116 assistant education officers has been made purely on merit. He said that teachers are the architect of the society and today we should make a sovereign pledge that we shall give all possible respect and honour to the teaching community as they are the true nation builders.

On the occasion, Schools Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik paid rich tributes to the role of the teachers in the education sector and said that it is the teachers who educate our children and improve their intellectual ken so that they could face the challenges of the life. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development has been established as a state-of-the-art institution to provide quality training facilities to the teachers. He said that star teachers are intellectual vanguards of the society and the whole nation is united to pay homage to the teaching community. He further said that teaching is not a job but a sacred profession which plays pivotal role in nation building.

Later, Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood distributed awards, certificates and cash prizes among the star teachers. The function was also attended by Provincial Minister Zakia Shahnawaz, Advisor Rana Arshad, teachers and students.

KHALIL TAHIR SANDHU’S MESSAGE:

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu, in his message on the World Teachers’ Day, has said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the overall importance of the teachers and to reinvigorate the passions of respect and honour in the hearts and minds of the students. The teacher is a personality that lights the candle of knowledge and plays an important role in giving direction to thinking approach and intellectual ken of the students. In every society, the teacher enjoys the supreme status and is regarded as a spiritual father. His pivotal role cannot be ignored in making the student a useful citizen of the society by giving positive direction to his thinking.