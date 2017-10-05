US trying to blame Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Thursday stated that the US cannot scapegoat Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan, rejecting comments by a top US military official regarding Pakistan’s contribution to the war against terrorism.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, while responding to questions during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, rejected allegations levelled by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford about Pakistan’s stance on regional terrorism and said that the US cannot blame Pakistan for its own failures in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that “our security forces have taken indiscriminate action against terrorists and have successfully erased the footprints of terrorists from our soil,” adding, “our armed forces are fully backed by the nation and are safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and defeating any territorial aggression”.

To another question, Zakaria replied that the present government is focusing all energies on utilising the country’s important geographic location as it is located at the confluence of four regions.

He said the foreign policy aims at cultivating and nurturing ties with other countries on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual interest.

Zakaria said that Pakistan wants to be a facilitator in the development and prosperity of the region by acting as a natural energy corridor for landlocked but resource-rich countries of the region.

Responding to another question, Zakaria said that Pakistan believes that India is trying to sabotage its economic activity, particularly the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, by fomenting terrorism on its soil.

He said that under the guise of development in Afghanistan, India has actually been harbouring terrorist havens in that country to orchestrate terrorism in the region.

To a question regarding the foreign minister’s visit to the United States, he said that the US has acknowledged Pakistan’s vital role and cooperation for a solution to the Afghan issue.

He said atrocities in Occupied Kashmir by India are no secret to the world and it has been defiant and stubborn in allowing the UN fact-finding mission in Occupied Kashmir.

Referring to ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Office spokesperson said India is the biggest violator of the UN charter.

He said the LoC violations by India are not only aimed at diverting the world attention from brutalities in Kashmir but also Pakistan’s action against Indian terrorist manoeuvres.

He said as Indian brutalities in Kashmir continue, it is time for international community to put words into actions regarding promises made to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.