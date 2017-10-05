Two terrorists killed in encounter in Multan

MULTAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Thursday claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists at Sher Shah Bund area of Multan.

As per CTD reports, a raid was conducted on a tip-off about suspected terrorists on a hideout in the area. The terrorists were alleged of being linked to a banned outfit in the area. As the cops approached the area, the hiding suspects carried out firing.

In the subsequent exchange of fire between the two parties, two terrorists were reported killed while three others managed to flee the area, officials reported.

A large cache of weapons and explosives were also retrieved from the suspects’ possession.