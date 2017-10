MARDAN: The Special Police Unit (SPU) arrested two members of a banned organization with pamphlets during a crackdown here on Thursday.

The SPU on a tip-off conducted an operation in Charsadda Chowk in Mardan district.

During the operation, two members of a banned outfit, including Azizuddin from Afghanistan, were arrested with pamphlets.

The SPU confiscated the pamphlets and the detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.