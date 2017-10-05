Two suspected terrorists killed in Multan, another in Karachi

MULTAN/KARACHI: Two suspected terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Multan while another suspect was killed in a police encounter in North Karachi on Thursday.

In Multan, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) gunned down two suspected terrorists at Sher Shah Bund area early Thursday, foiling a terror plot in the city. A CTD spokesman said that the dead terrorists belonged to a banned outfit. He said that the terrorists were allegedly planning to carry out attacks on security forces and sensitive installations.

According to CTD officials, the raid was carried out on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists linked to a banned outfit in the area. The suspects resorted to firing when the police approached their hideout. In the retaliatory fire which followed, two terrorists were killed while three others managed to escape in the darkness, the officials said.

Police also recovered a cache of explosives and sophisticated weapons from their possession, he added.

The spokesman further informed that the law enforcement agencies have also recovered three hand grenades, a rifle and a pistol from the deceased.

In Karachi, police gunned down a suspected terrorist near the W-22 bus stop while two of his accomplices managed to flee.

SSP Central Irfan Baloch said police recovered four hand grenades, six pistols, China rifle, 7mm rifle and three Awan bombs from the suspected terrorist’s possession.

Another shootout took place in New Karachi Industrial Area in which a suspect was arrested in an injured condition, while his co-accused escaped.

A pistol with three rounds, two motorcycles, repeater and eight mobile phones were seized from the criminals.

Meanwhile, ISPR said Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad continues all across the country as five terrorists were taken into custody during operation in different parts of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan carried out operations in Kahan, Loralai and Kuchlak areas and arrested five terrorists. Six hideouts of the terrorists were also destroyed in the operation.

ISPR also informed that explosive material and arms were also recovered from the arrested terrorists.