Suicide bombing at Jhal Magsi shrine kills at least 18, injures dozens

–Balochistan home minister says policeman’s courage averted higher death toll

QUETTA: A suicide bomb blast at Pir Rakhel Shah’s shrine in Fatehpur Sharif, Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan, on Thursday killed at least 18 people, including three children and a policeman, and wounded several others.

Jhal Magsi District Commissioner Asadullah Kakar confirmed the death toll that includes police official ASI Bahar Khan and three children.

Reports suggest the explosion took place at the entrance of the shrine during Urs celebrations when scores of people had gathered to pay their obeisance and many of them were performing dhamaal after evening prayers.

The local administration has declared an emergency at hospitals in Sibbi and Dera Murad Jamali. The Balochistan home minister said Rescue teams had shifted the bodies and wounded to the district headquarter hospital (DHQ) and added that helicopter might be called for rescue operation if needed.

Gandawah District Headquarters Hospital’s medical superintendent said fifteen dead bodies were brought to the hospital as of now, adding that 24 injured were also brought to the hospital of which 18 were shifted to Quetta for treatment.

Jhal Magsi District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal said the suicide bomber blew himself up when police tried to stop him at the gate of the shrine, in which ASI Bahar Khan lost his life. Police said that the death toll might increase, as several wounded people were in a critical condition.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, while talking to media persons, said that the security forces around the shrine could be the target of the attack. He lauded police’s efforts, saying if the attacker had managed to slip through the security and entered the shrine, then the death rate would have been much higher.

Bugti said: “We are in a war zone. We [share] a porous border with Afghanistan. Keeping all these factors in mind, our security forces ensured a peaceful Muharram and they will continue to fight terrorism in Balochistan.”

Security forces have reached the site of the blast promptly and cordoned off the nearing areas.

On the other hand, security at shrines and worship places in Sindh province, including Hyderabad, has been beefed up at in the wake of Jhal Magsi terror attack.

Police spokesman Mazharul Haq Shani informed that Hyderabad SSP Pir Muhammad Shah had put the security in the state of high alert. The SSP has directed all the station house officers (SHOs) to set up pickets near mosques, imam bargahs and shrines in their respective jurisdictions. The spokesman told that the police deployment at all the entry and exit points of Hyderabad has been enhanced.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, President Mamnoon Hussain, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri strongly condemned the tragic incident. They were of the view that this is an attack on innocent people of Balochistan but such attacks cannot shake the resolve of the nation. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. They also prayed for a swift recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said terrorists don’t belong to any religion, adding that the killers of Baloch people are enemies of the state and will be met with full forces. He also ordered the best possible medical care for the injured.

This shrine in Jhal Magsi was attacked for the second time, as of on March 19, 2005, at least 35 people had died and several injured when a suicide explosion had rattled the shrine.

Last year in November, the shrine of Shah Noorani in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district was the target of terrorists in which 50 people were killed.

Pir Rakhel Shah belonged to family claiming to be from the lineage of Hazrat Ali. He was born in 1852 AD in Mirpur, Balochistan.

Rakhel Shah, under the influenced of his brother’s spiritual tendencies, became a disciple of Sufi Abdul Sattar of Dargah Jhoke Sharif. Upon his return to Fatehpur following his stay with Sufi Abdul Sattar, Rakhel Shah made Fatehpur his abode and started living a life of abstinence and devotion to his Sufi ideals. The Fatehpur shrine, a victim of terrorism for two times, stands in devotion of his piety and spirituality.